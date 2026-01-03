Antarctica's "Doomsday glacier" is melting faster—here's why it matters
Thwaites Glacier in Antarctica—nicknamed the "Doomsday Glacier"—is getting weaker, and that could mean trouble for sea levels everywhere.
A new study found growing cracks and a loosening grip on the seabed between 2002 and 2022, accelerating ice flow and increasing the risk of future ice loss.
Scientists used satellite and GPS data to track these changes, spotting signs that things sped up after 2017.
What this means for our future
If Thwaites melts completely, global sea levels could rise by about 65cm—that's enough to flood major coastal cities.
The study also points out that current models need to factor in how these cracks spread, so we can better predict what might happen next.
For anyone living near the coast (or just caring about the planet), keeping an eye on Thwaites is more important than ever.