Microsoft CEO wants to ditch the "AI slop" talk Technology Jan 03, 2026

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella is over the hype and wants tech to move past "AI slop"—a term for all those low-quality, repetitive or misleading AI outputs that flooded 2025 (and even became Merriam-Webster's word of the year).

In his year-end blog, Nadella said it's time to stop chasing flashy demos and start building AI that's actually useful, credible, and socially acceptable, and that delivers measurable real-world benefits.