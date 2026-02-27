Antarctica's new ice core sanctuary will preserve climate data

A new ice core sanctuary just opened at Concordia Station, Antarctica, aiming to save glacier samples that are disappearing due to climate change. By moving these precious ice cores from melting Alpine glaciers to Antarctica's deep freeze, scientists hope to keep a record of Earth's climate history safe for future research.

How the sanctuary was built The sanctuary is basically a giant underground freezer—35 meters long and dug 9 meters into Antarctic snow—naturally staying at -52°C all year.

It was built without extra materials or power, thanks to the extreme cold.

The project was greenlit before its opening in January 2026 and was funded by the Prince Albert II Foundation.

What do the ice cores contain? The first ice cores came from French and Swiss glaciers, delivered by Italian research teams.

Soon, more samples from places like the Andes and Svalbard will join them.

Each core holds clues about past air, pollution, and dust—helping scientists understand how our planet is changing.