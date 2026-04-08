Anthropic accidentally leaked Claude code source code via npm slip-up Technology Apr 08, 2026

Anthropic accidentally leaked the source code for its AI agent, Claude Code, thanks to a packaging slip-up in an npm package.

The leak, spotted by Chaofan Shou on March 31, 2026, includes more than 500,000 lines of code.

Even though Anthropic quickly sent out takedown notices and called it human error, the code is still spreading across the internet.