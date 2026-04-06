Anthropic accidentally leaked over 500,000 lines of Claude code

Chinese forums dissect Claude code

Chinese forums are now full of discussions about Claude Code's advanced features and design choices.

Many see the leak as a rare peek into Anthropic's engineering secrets: Beijing IT architect Zhang Ruiwang even called it

But the code batches are indeed a treasure for AI companies or developers, as they revealed all the key engineering decisions Anthropic made.

While some industry experts claimed the leak included Claude Code source code but not the model weights, this leak still raises big questions about tech security and ongoing U.S.-China competition in AI.