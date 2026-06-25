Anthropic accuses Alibaba's Qwen of copying Claude with fake accounts
Anthropic, the team behind Claude AI, says Alibaba tried to copy its chatbot by running a huge "distillation" operation.
According to Anthropic, Alibaba's Qwen AI division used about 25,000 fake accounts to create 28.8 million interactions with Claude between April and June this year.
Distillation is when a simpler AI learns from a more advanced one, but doing it without permission is pretty controversial.
Anthropic teams with OpenAI and Google
Anthropic warns that these tactics can lead to unsafe AI and slow down real innovation.
They've seen similar moves from other Chinese tech firms lately and are now teaming up with OpenAI and Google to fight back.
All this comes as the U.S.-China rivalry in AI heats up, with lawmakers looking at sanctions to protect tech and national security.