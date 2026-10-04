Anthropic adds beta feature to Claude Code to spot bugs
Technology
Anthropic just dropped a new beta feature for Claude Code that uses AI to review code changes automatically.
It spots bugs and issues before humans even look at the code, making life easier for development teams dealing with many updates.
Claude code feedback rose to 54%
Since its launch, the tool boosted useful feedback from 16% to 54%, so more errors get caught early.
Reviews cost about $15 to $25 each, but administrators can set monthly limits and monitor spending with an analytics dashboard, helping teams avoid expensive mistakes without breaking the bank.