Anthropic adds iOS simulator support to Claude Code public beta
Technology
Anthropic just rolled out iOS Simulator support for its Claude Code desktop tool, now in public beta for Mac users.
This means you can build, run, and test your iOS apps right inside the simulator; no extra permissions or complicated setup needed.
Claude code needs no macOS permissions
With this update, you get a smooth workflow: Claude Code runs directly in an iOS Simulator pane so you can see live app changes as you code.
No need to mess with macOS Accessibility or Screen Recording permissions.
Just a heads-up, don't log into real accounts while testing, and make sure Xcode with the iOS platform is installed.
Full setup details are on Anthropic's website if you want to dive in.