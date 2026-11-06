Anthropic adds Plaid account linking to Claude for spending insights
Anthropic just gave its Claude chatbot a finance boost: you can now link your bank and credit card accounts (using Plaid) so Claude can track your spending, spot unusual expenses, and answer questions about your balances.
It's all read-only, so the AI never moves or manages your money, just helps you see where it goes and make smarter choices.
Anthropic details Claude privacy US beta
Anthropic says privacy is key: Claude only sees the bank's name, account name and type, the last four digits of the account number, balances, credit limits, and up to two years of transaction history, and none of these chats are used to train the AI.
The tool is ad-free and doesn't push financial products.
Right now, this feature is in beta for US subscribers on Claude Pro, Max, or Ultra, so if you're curious about where your cash disappears each month, it could be worth a try.