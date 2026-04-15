Anthropic adds repeatable routines to Claude Code: How to use

Anthropic has announced a major update for its Claude Code, a part of the Claude app for Mac. The update introduces a new feature called "routines," which are automations that can be scheduled and repeated. These routines work on Claude Code's web infrastructure, meaning your Mac doesn't need to be online for every task. Anthropic calls the routines feature a research preview.

Automation advantage Routines automate and simplify tasks The new routines feature is mainly aimed at developers, who already use Claude Code to automate the software development cycle. Previously, they had to manage cron jobs, infrastructure, and other tools like MCP servers on their own. Now with routines, these tasks can be automated and set to run on a schedule or trigger. This makes the whole process much simpler and more efficient.

Versatile applications Daily limits on routine usage based on subscription plan The routines feature in Claude Code supports a range of tasks, including scheduled tasks, API workflows, and GitHub routines. However, the availability of this feature depends on the user's plan. Pro users can run five routines per day while Max users can run 15. Team and Enterprise users have a higher limit of 25 routines per day.

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