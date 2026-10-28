Anthropic: AI Claude handled over 90% of coding last month
Anthropic just shared that its AI, Claude, handled over 90% of the company's coding last month.
Instead of writing code themselves, engineers are now increasingly directing, evaluating, and reviewing code generated by Claude, a big shift in how things work behind the scenes.
Claude drives 45x engineer contributions
Claude isn't just coding; it's also helping with experiments, generating training data, automating evaluations, and supporting safety audits.
Thanks to this AI boost, the average number of daily code contributions per engineer during the July-to-September quarter was more than 45 times the average daily level recorded in 2024.
Even with all this automation, Anthropic has grown from 940 to 5,300 employees, but it had been filling a smaller proportion of junior technical positions now that Claude can handle so much of the heavy lifting.