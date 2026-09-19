Anthropic and Accenture pledge $1B each to slow AI development
Anthropic and Accenture just announced a partnership focused on making sure AI models don't go off the rails.
Each company is putting in at least $1 billion over five years to slow things down and keep AI development in check, a move proposed by Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei.
Accenture faculty to embed safety evaluators
They'll have special evaluators working inside the AI training process, watching closely for safety risks as new models are built.
Big names like OpenAI CEO Sam Altman and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk support the effort.
Faculty, Accenture's specialist AI business, is leading the charge, with CEO Julie Sweet emphasizing that technical know-how needs to meet real-world responsibility.
Anthropic is also looking at bringing in more independent evaluators so that as AI keeps evolving, safety stays front and center.