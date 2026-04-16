Anthropic and ETH Zurich study finds AI links social accounts
Turns out, your posts might reveal more about you than you think.
A new study from Anthropic and ETH Zurich found that AI can spot the same person across different social media platforms, just by analyzing what and how they write.
No usernames or obvious clues are needed.
This has people worried about online privacy, since it could open doors for government snooping or companies tracking you without your knowledge.
AI uses writing styles and interests
The AI works by picking up on unique writing styles and interests in your posts to link accounts, even when traditional methods can't.
As these tools get smarter, it's a good reminder to think twice about what you share online and for policymakers to step up digital privacy protections.
The line between public and private just got a little blurrier.