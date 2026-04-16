Anthropic and ETH Zurich study finds AI links social accounts Technology Apr 16, 2026

Turns out, your posts might reveal more about you than you think.

A new study from Anthropic and ETH Zurich found that AI can spot the same person across different social media platforms, just by analyzing what and how they write.

No usernames or obvious clues are needed.

This has people worried about online privacy, since it could open doors for government snooping or companies tracking you without your knowledge.