Anthropic and OpenAI missed 6 curl vulnerabilities found by Aisle

Instead of relying just on raw AI power, Aisle uses a "system over model" approach, basically focusing on smarter workflows and understanding how code fits together.

Experts like Greg Kroah-Hartman, the maintainer of the Linux stable kernel, and Jim Fuller, a Red Hat senior principal software engineer specializing in security, praised Aisle's method for actually spotting real risks in big open-source projects, making the internet a little safer for everyone who depends on these tools.