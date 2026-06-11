Anthropic and OpenAI race to IPO while shaping investor perceptions
Anthropic and OpenAI, two big names in artificial intelligence, are battling to see who can go public first.
Their IPO showdown isn't just about raising money: each wants to shape how investors view their tech and value.
This feud kicked off back in 2020 when Anthropic's CEO Dario Amodei left OpenAI in late 2020 to cofound Anthropic, sparking a competitive streak that's only grown since.
OpenAI and Anthropic clash over launches
The rivalry goes beyond IPOs.
Leadership clashes, quick launches (like OpenAI rushed ChatGPT after hearing Anthropic was working on a chatbot, while Anthropic later launched Claude), and disputes over revenue have kept tensions high.
Even their shared banking partners are feeling the heat, setting up internal barriers to avoid conflicts as both companies gear up for massive IPOs at the same time.