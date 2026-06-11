Anthropic and OpenAI race to IPO while shaping investor perceptions Technology Jun 11, 2026

Anthropic and OpenAI, two big names in artificial intelligence, are battling to see who can go public first.

Their IPO showdown isn't just about raising money: each wants to shape how investors view their tech and value.

This feud kicked off back in 2020 when Anthropic's CEO Dario Amodei left OpenAI in late 2020 to cofound Anthropic, sparking a competitive streak that's only grown since.