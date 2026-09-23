Anthropic and OpenEvidence deploy AI medical support in 100 countries
Anthropic and OpenEvidence are teaming up to roll out AI-powered medical support in about 100 countries.
Their platform, built on peer-reviewed medical research and treatment guidelines, is designed for regions where limited access to medical literature, specialist expertise, and continuing medical education can impair patient care and where access to the technology is limited.
Anthropic provides tech OpenEvidence adapts platform
With Anthropic handling the tech side and OpenEvidence adapting the platform locally, this project aims to close the gap in access to reliable medical information.
As OpenEvidence founder Daniel Nadler puts it, "Access to medical knowledge shouldn't depend on geography."
Egyptian doctor Ahmed Bendary adds that having up-to-date research at their fingertips will help healthcare workers give better patient care.