Anthropic and Salesforce announce Claudeforce with 37 beta sales skills
Anthropic (the folks behind Claude AI) and Salesforce have joined forces on an expanded partnership called Claudeforce.
This means Salesforce's CRM tools now get a boost from Claude, helping businesses reason over customer data and manage their sales pipelines.
The first major product, "Salesforce in Claude," is in beta with 37 ready-to-use sales skills.
Claudeforce helps sales, emphasizes responsible AI
Claudeforce isn't just about making things faster: it helps with real tasks like prepping for customer calls, reviewing deals, and sorting out pipelines.
It also powers smarter features in Agentforce and Slack.
Anthropic's CEO Dario Amodei says he wants to work alongside other SaaS companies rather than compete, and he's big on developing AI responsibly so it actually helps people without causing problems.