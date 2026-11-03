Anthropic announces Smart Reports for Claude, sparking workplace monitoring concerns
Technology
Anthropic announced "Smart Reports" for its AI, Claude.
The tool helps managers sum up how a team uses Claude and check on productivity, but it's already raising eyebrows over how much it could let employers monitor employees' workaday interactions with Anthropic's various AI products.
Smart Reports tracks Claude costs
Smart Reports also tracks how much using Claude costs and breaks down employee efficiency with AI.
This move is big for Anthropic as they try to win over more corporate clients before its IPO, since these clients make up most of its revenue.
But the privacy debate could shape how companies and workers feel about bringing this tech into the workplace.