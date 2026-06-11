Anthropic apologizes for secretly rerouting and degrading Fable 5 requests

Anthropic defends safeguards, promises clearer notices

Anthropic explained these measures were meant to prevent national security risks, like misuse in cyberattacks or dangerous bio projects.

After the backlash, it promised clearer notifications and explanations whenever requests are redirected or declined, so users will not be left guessing.

Most coding and machine learning tasks are not affected by this change.

Despite all the drama, Anthropic says Fable 5 is still its most powerful model yet: it can process a 50 million-line Ruby codebase a day and pull data from complex scientific charts with ease.