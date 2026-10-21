Anthropic CEO admits safety mistakes amid federal AI bill controversy
Anthropic's CEO, Dario Amodei, openly admitted the company made some mistakes in handling AI safety.
This comes as he faces heat over a new federal AI safety bill that would only trigger government action after 50 deaths or $1 billion in damages, a bar many say is way too high.
Still, Amodei insists that Anthropic puts safety before profits.
Critics accuse Anthropic of deprioritizing safety
The proposed law has sparked a big debate. Critics worry it could weaken state protections and make it harder to regulate dangerous AI.
Nathan Calvin, chief strategy officer at AI policy and safety advocacy group Encode AI, even called out Anthropic for focusing more on building advanced tech, like custom chips, than on actual safety.
Amodei pushed back, pointing to Anthropic's support for strict laws and export controls as proof it is serious about keeping AI safe.