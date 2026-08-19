Anthropic CEO Amodei says AI could help cure human diseases

AI might be about to change the future of medicine in a big way.

Dario Amodei, CEO of Anthropic, believes that within the next five to 10 years, AI could help cure most human diseases, including cancer.

He's optimistic but realistic too: The proof will be in the pudding and not in the PR.

He said AI's value would be shown by tangible results, including breakthroughs against cancer and other serious illnesses, rather than public relations campaigns designed to make AI more popular.