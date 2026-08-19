Anthropic CEO Amodei says AI could help cure human diseases
AI might be about to change the future of medicine in a big way.
Dario Amodei, CEO of Anthropic, believes that within the next five to 10 years, AI could help cure most human diseases, including cancer.
He's optimistic but realistic too: The proof will be in the pudding and not in the PR.
He said AI's value would be shown by tangible results, including breakthroughs against cancer and other serious illnesses, rather than public relations campaigns designed to make AI more popular.
AI speeds drug discovery, FDA hurdles
Experts like Fidji Simo, a former senior OpenAI executive and co-founder of biomedical startup ChronicleBio (ChronicleBio), agree that powerful AI models and good biological data are speeding up drug discovery, especially for diseases like cancer where tons of research already exists.
Still, there are hurdles: some illnesses don't have enough data yet, and treatments need to clear strict checks from agencies like the FDA before they can actually help people.
Anthropic's own survey showed lots of hope for AI in medicine, but real-world impact depends on more than just fast algorithms.