Anthropic CEO calls India major player in AI's future
Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei just called India a major force in shaping the future of artificial intelligence.
At the India AI Impact Summit, he compared today's rapid AI progress to "Moore's Law for intelligence," saying we're close to building systems that could outthink most humans at many tasks—possibly within a few years.
Claude.ai is already live in India
India isn't just talking about AI—it's making moves.
Anthropic opened its Bengaluru office this week, and now India is Claude.ai's second-biggest market, especially for computer and math tasks.
Amodei sees huge potential here: advanced AI could help cure diseases, boost public health, and fight poverty across the Global South.
AI safety and global impact
As the world's largest democracy, India is also stepping up on AI safety—tackling worries about tech misuse and job loss from automation.
Amodei highlighted how India has a real chance to shape both the upsides and challenges of this technology for billions of people.