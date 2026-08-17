Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei decries claims AI will cure cancer
Dario Amodei, CEO of AI company Anthropic, is calling out the tech world for hyping up artificial intelligence with flashy promises, like saying AI will cure cancer, without real results to back it up.
He says these cliches are making people trust AI and tech companies even less, and that it's time for the industry to focus on actual progress instead of marketing.
Dario Amodei urges breakthroughs and transparency
Amodei believes the only way to rebuild trust is by delivering real-world breakthroughs that actually help people.
He's also pushing for more transparency about AI risks and wants smarter rules so big companies don't move too fast while smaller players get a fair shot.
Anthropic is already working on using AI in biology and medicine, but Amodei says being open and honest matters more than hype.