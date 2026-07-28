Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei says company never pushed open-weight ban
Technology
Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei just cleared the air. He says his company has never pushed for a ban on open-weight AI models.
This follows some buzz after NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang spoke out in favor of keeping these models open and urged leaders not to clamp down on them.
Dario Amodei warns authoritarian AI misuse
Amodei called open-weight models a "public good," saying they help companies and researchers build new tech without big costs.
He also warned that while openness is important, policymakers should keep an eye on risks from authoritarian governments using advanced AI for control or military power.
The message: keep AI accessible, but stay smart about the risks.