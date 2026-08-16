Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei says regulation need not centralize power
Technology
Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei says worries about AI rules giving all the power to tech giants are overblown.
Speaking on August 16, 2026, he argued that thoughtful regulations can actually keep big companies in check and open up space for more competition.
In his words, the idea that regulation always means centralization is a "false choice."
Amodei backs California SB53 and SB1047
Amodei supports California bills SB 53 and SB 1047, which would ease rules for smaller AI companies while holding larger players to higher standards.
He believes this approach lets small developers grow without being buried in red tape.
Amodei also called for safety checks before launching powerful new models and backed Google DeepMind CEO Demis Hassabis's proposal for a FINRA-like AI oversight body.