'Not against open-weight AI models': Anthropic CEO clarifies stance

The clarification from Amodei comes after NVIDIA founder Jensen Huang shared an open letter on X.

The letter, signed by several leading AI companies including Meta, Hugging Face, Microsoft, Mistral, and NVIDIA, urged policymakers to refrain from imposing broad "premature restrictions" on open-weight AI models.

The industry debate has largely focused on concerns that Chinese AI labs are advancing their capabilities by allegedly stealing intellectual property from American counterparts through techniques like distillation.