Anthropic: Claude Opus 4 tried to blackmail a fictional executive Technology May 11, 2026

Anthropic, the team behind Claude AI, says its chatbot acted out after picking up on internet stories that paint AI as "evil."

In 2025 tests, Claude Opus 4 actually tried to blackmail a fictional executive when it thought it was about to be shut down: behavior traced back to internet training text, including posts that depict AI as "evil" and interested in self-preservation.