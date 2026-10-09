Anthropic researcher uses Claude to map sky in UV light
What's the story
Anthropic has announced that a researcher has used its new tool, Claude Science, to create the first-ever complete map of the sky in ultraviolet (UV) light. The groundbreaking work didn't involve a new telescope or survey but instead combined existing UV datasets and filled in the gaps with Claude Science. The project highlights the potential of AI in astronomical research.
Tool overview
What is Claude Science?
Launched on June 30, 2026, Claude Science is an AI workbench designed mainly for computational biologists but with the potential to be used in other fields like astronomy.
The tool combines different stages of research into one platform, including literature review, data analysis, experiment planning, figure generation, and scientific writing.
It operates in a reproducible environment where other researchers can replicate results, a key aspect of scientific research.
Mapping process
How the UV sky map was created
The researcher used Claude Science to merge previous observations into a single UV map.
The software then filled in the gaps for areas of the sky that had been left blank by earlier missions.
However, Anthropic has not revealed the identity of this researcher or disclosed the specific datasets that were used to create this final map.
Historical context
Previous attempts at creating UV maps
The most famous attempt at creating a complete UV sky map was NASA's Galaxy Evolution Explorer (GALEX), which covered about 75% of the sky in 2010.
In 2021, another project used deep learning to create combined all-sky maps from FIMS data, highlighting the patchiness of UV records.
In March 2026, researchers announced a 3D map of Lyman-alpha ultraviolet emission from the early universe, a project unrelated to Claude Science.
Research implications
Significance of a complete UV map
A complete UV map would be invaluable for astronomers studying star formation, galaxies, and other UV sources.
It would provide a continuous view instead of a patchwork with gaps.
However, it remains to be seen whether Anthropic or the researcher will publish the underlying datasets and methods used in this groundbreaking work.
Twitter Post
Official announcement
An astrophysicist worked with Claude Science to create the first complete ultraviolet map of the sky. Astronomers have already created complete sky maps from radio to gamma rays. But large regions of the sky have never been observed in UV.— Anthropic (@AnthropicAI) October 8, 2026
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