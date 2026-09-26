Anthropic cuts Claude Opus 5.5 to $4/$20 per million tokens
Technology
Anthropic just rolled out Claude Opus 5.5, a fresh AI model that's aiming to rival OpenAI, without breaking the bank.
It's now 40% cheaper than before, at $4 per million input tokens and $20 per million output tokens.
With its initial public offering coming up, Anthropic is hoping this move will win over more business clients looking for smart tech at a better price.
Anthropic adds safeguards ahead of IPO
The AI race is heating up, with OpenAI slashing prices and open-weight models from China making things even tougher for US companies.
To stand out, Anthropic has included safeguards aimed at high-risk areas, including cybersecurity and biology, and made safety a big focus, hoping to balance affordability and trust as it gears up for its big stock market debut.