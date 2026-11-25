Once made, these apps run on their own with their own icons and notifications, totally separate from the Claude interface.

You get three permission levels to choose from: basic browsing, extra features like notifications, or full computer access (but that last one's only for your own or your team's apps).

Just a heads up: these apps aren't pre-screened, so it's on you to use them wisely. Also, any requests they make count toward your plan limits.

Team users get this feature automatically (with some limits), while Enterprise folks need admin approval first.