Anthropic debuts Claude beta to create desktop apps without code
Anthropic just rolled out a new feature for Claude that lets you turn your AI-generated ideas into actual desktop apps, all without touching a single line of code.
It's in beta on Mac and Windows, and you simply use natural language prompts to create tools you can test right inside Claude before installing.
Apps use 3 permission levels
Once made, these apps run on their own with their own icons and notifications, totally separate from the Claude interface.
You get three permission levels to choose from: basic browsing, extra features like notifications, or full computer access (but that last one's only for your own or your team's apps).
Just a heads up: these apps aren't pre-screened, so it's on you to use them wisely. Also, any requests they make count toward your plan limits.
Team users get this feature automatically (with some limits), while Enterprise folks need admin approval first.