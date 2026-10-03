Anthropic debuts 'Cowork' in Claude for Claude Max macOS subscribers
Technology
Anthropic just dropped a "Cowork" feature for its AI chatbot, Claude, letting it handle things like drafting documents and creating spreadsheets almost entirely on its own.
You just feed it some starting information and give folder access: Claude takes over from there.
For now, it's only on the macOS app for Claude Max subscribers.
Anthropic working to upgrade cowork safety
"Cowork" could save you serious time by automating repetitive tasks, but there are still some kinks: think accidental file deletions or security issues if instructions aren't clear.
Anthropic says it is working on making it safer and on upgrading safety features based on early user feedback.
If you try it out, just make sure to be specific with what you want Claude to do.