Anthropic disputes Pentagon supply-chain risk label after refusing weapons use
Technology
Anthropic, a major AI company, is pushing back after the US Department of Defense labeled it a supply-chain risk.
The move came because Anthropic refused to let its AI run weapons or monitor Americans.
As a result, the Trump administration attempted to block federal contracts with them, the label usually meant for foreign threats.
Judge Rita Lin grants temporary injunction
US District Judge Rita Lin has openly challenged the Pentagon's case, even calling their blacklist attempt an effort to "cripple Anthropic."
She granted a temporary injunction, and her criticism has left the government's argument looking shaky.
The legal fight is still ongoing and keeps raising doubts about how the administration handled things.