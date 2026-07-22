Anthropic donates $20 million again to public 1st action
Technology
Anthropic, an AI company, just donated $20 million (again) to Public First Action (PFA), a political group that wants tighter rules around AI technology.
This move comes as lawmakers keep debating how to handle the risks of artificial intelligence, and PFA is backing candidates who support more oversight.
PFA funds AI oversight campaigns
Public First Action was set up in 2025 as a response to groups fighting against strict AI rules.
It funds campaigns for politicians like Sen. Pete Ricketts and House candidate Brian Poindexter, hoping to shape future laws on AI.
Anthropic says its donation isn't about picking winners in elections: it's about making sure the conversation on AI safety stays front and center.