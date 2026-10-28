Anthropic engineering manager Felix Rieseberg ends coding interviews citing Claude
Technology
Anthropic's engineering manager, Felix Rieseberg, has decided to stop using coding interviews for his team.
He points out that with AI tools like Claude now able to solve coding problems, these tests don't really show what a candidate can do anymore.
Instead, he's more interested in seeing real projects people have built on their own.
Rieseberg prioritizes product sense and empathy
Rieseberg hopes this approach will reveal qualities like product sense and empathy, skills that matter in actual work.
This shift follows a wider trend: Anthropic's recent report showed fewer junior tech hires as AI takes over more coding tasks, raising new questions about how companies should spot real engineering talent.