Anthropic executives warn AI could face bans and tighter regulation
Technology
Anthropic President Daniela Amodei says AI might get hit with bans like social media if we don't handle its risks.
She told Bloomberg this is "absolutely possible," pointing out how past mistakes with child safety, mental health, and elections on social platforms should guide us when dealing with AI.
Dario Amodei urges binding AI regulation
Anthropic's CEO Dario Amodei wants stricter government regulation for AI, like mandatory checks to catch threats and the power to block risky models.
He's pushing for developers and governments to work together so progress can be slowed down if needed.
As he puts it, "It is time to go beyond transparency to more serious and binding regulation of AI."