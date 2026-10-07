Anthropic expands cybersecurity access after Project Glasswing verified 129,000 vulnerabilities
Technology
Anthropic, the AI company behind models like Claude, is now letting more cybersecurity teams use its advanced tech.
This move comes after its Project Glasswing helped uncover at least 129,000 verified vulnerabilities in just a few months, a pretty big deal for digital safety.
Cyber verification program vets 3 groups
Anthropic's new Cyber Verification Program sorts users into three groups: Defense (for handling emergencies and protecting critical systems), Red Team (for testing organizations' defenses), and Specialized (for checking key infrastructure like power grids).
Teams get vetted with help from the US government, making sure only trusted people get access.
The goal? Securing the world's most critical software.