Anthropic extends Fable 5 trial for paid subscribers
What's the story
Anthropic has announced an extension of access to its Mythos-class flagship model, Claude Fable 5, for most paid subscription plans (Pro, Max, Team, and premium seat-based Enterprise). The move is part of a promotional offer that will be valid until July 19. Along with this, the company is also increasing the weekly rate limits for its Claude Code by 50% during the same period.
Eligibility criteria
How to access Fable 5 for free
The extended access offer is applicable to Pro, Max, Team, and premium seat-based Enterprise subscribers. These users can use Fable 5 for up to 50% of their weekly usage limits without any additional cost until July 19 at 11:59:59pm PT. The extension is automatically available across all platforms including Claude Web, Mobile, and Desktop as well as Code Workbench and Code.
User choices
What happens after the promotional period?
After the promotional period, users can either switch to usage-based credits for continued access to Fable 5 or revert back to Anthropic's standard Claude models under their normal weekly usage limits. This means that once the free access period is over, subscribers will have a choice between continuing with the premium model at an additional cost or returning to a more basic version of the service.
Billing details
Who is excluded from this offer?
The promotional offer does not apply to standard seats on legacy or Enterprise plans. Also, API access to Fable 5 will continue to be billed separately at the standard usage rates. This means that if you're using an older version of the service or an Enterprise plan, you won't get the same benefits from this promotional offer as other users.
Market dynamics
Anthropic's move comes amid rising competition
The extension of access to Claude Fable 5 comes as a strategic move by Anthropic amid rising competition in the AI market. OpenAI, another major player in this space, recently made its GPT-5.6 model family widely available. One of its models, Sol, has shown performance similar to that of Anthropic's Fable 5 on several industry benchmarks while costing less to run.