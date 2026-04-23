Anthropic fights US supply chain risk designation before May 19 Technology Apr 23, 2026

Anthropic, the San Francisco AI company behind Claude, is fighting the US government's move to call it a national security supply chain risk.

They say their tech can't be changed once it's plugged into Pentagon systems, and now both sides are heading to court on May 19.

The big worry? How AI like Claude could be used in military weapons or surveillance.