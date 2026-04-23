Anthropic fights US supply chain risk designation before May 19
Technology
Anthropic, the San Francisco AI company behind Claude, is fighting the US government's move to call it a national security supply chain risk.
They say their tech can't be changed once it's plugged into Pentagon systems, and now both sides are heading to court on May 19.
The big worry? How AI like Claude could be used in military weapons or surveillance.
Anthropic lost $200 million Pentagon contract
This legal fight has already cost Anthropic a $200 million Pentagon contract. OpenAI landed its own military deal instead.
While Anthropic lost an early court round in Washington, they did score a win in San Francisco over the same issue.
With their IPO in October 2026 and OpenAI also eyeing the stock market, how this case plays out could seriously shape who comes out on top.