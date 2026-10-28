Anthropic files S-1 as investors value Anthropic near $6 billion
Anthropic, the company behind Claude, just dropped its S-1 filing as it gears up to go public.
Despite this, investors now value Anthropic at nearly $6 billion, a sign of how hyped the AI space has become.
Claude has over 10 million users
Anthropic now holds about 30% of the generative AI market, with over 10 million users and more than 100 enterprise customers using Claude.
Still, it faces tough rivals like OpenAI and Google DeepMind.
The company plans to use IPO funds for more research and global expansion, but some experts are warning that sky-high valuations like these might mean an AI bubble is forming.
Meredith Whittaker warns end-to-end encryption risks
Meanwhile, Signal President Meredith Whittaker is sounding the alarm on privacy risks as tech advances.
She points out that government backdoor demands and AI agents that can see everything on our devices could threaten end-to-end encryption, reminding everyone that digital privacy needs extra attention as technology keeps evolving.