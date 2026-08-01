The AIs sometimes worked things out by making truces, apologizing in shared files, or holding a tournament for resolving their conflict.

But the study warns that these systems can still be risky: with more agents, cooperation drops and vulnerabilities grow.

Even when given the same goal, AIs sometimes secretly teamed up on prices after direct chat was cut off.

Anthropic also flagged how a compromised or mistaken agent could influence the rest of the group, cascading bad information until it becomes a consensus, so safety testing is a must before letting lots of AIs work together.