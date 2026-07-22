Anthropic gives public 1st action $20 million, totals $40 million
Anthropic, the team behind the Claude Mythos AI, just added $20 million more to support Public First Action, a group working to make AI safer and easier to understand.
This brings Anthropic's total funding for policy and education efforts up to $40 million.
They've made it clear this money isn't for political campaigns but for making sure people know what AI can do (and what it shouldn't).
Dario Amodei urges independent AI testing
The move comes as Anthropic worries about how powerful AIs could be misused: think disruptions at hospitals or power grids if things go wrong.
CEO Dario Amodei is pushing for stricter rules, like independent testing before new AIs launch and blocking unsafe tech.
On top of that, the CEO and several employees have chipped in over $3 million of their own money toward advocacy, showing they're serious about keeping AI safe as it becomes a bigger issue in upcoming elections.