Anthropic, Google, Broadcom to power Claude models with US TPUs Technology Apr 07, 2026

Anthropic is joining forces with Google and Broadcom to seriously ramp up its AI computing muscle.

They are bringing in massive next-generation TPU (Tensor Processing Unit) capacity (think multiple gigawatts) mainly in the US and it is expected to start coming online in 2027, depending on when the hardware becomes available.

This big upgrade is all about powering Anthropic's advanced Claude models, as more people and businesses want smarter, faster AI.