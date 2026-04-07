Anthropic, Google, Broadcom to power Claude models with US TPUs
Anthropic is joining forces with Google and Broadcom to seriously ramp up its AI computing muscle.
They are bringing in massive next-generation TPU (Tensor Processing Unit) capacity (think multiple gigawatts) mainly in the US and it is expected to start coming online in 2027, depending on when the hardware becomes available.
This big upgrade is all about powering Anthropic's advanced Claude models, as more people and businesses want smarter, faster AI.
Anthropic move supports $50B US investment
With demand for Claude skyrocketing in 2026, especially from businesses dropping over $1 million a year, Anthropic needed a serious tech boost.
This move builds on their earlier expansions and supports their huge $50 billion investment to strengthen US computing infrastructure.
It also tightens Anthropic's ties with tech giants, showing they are committed to pushing AI forward while investing in American innovation.