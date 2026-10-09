Anthropic hires political programs leader, preps executives for 2028 race
Anthropic is rolling out a big political push ahead of the 2028 US presidential race.
They're hiring someone to lead their political programs, working with both parties to help candidates understand AI policy and shape how the tech world and politics connect.
The plan also includes prepping Anthropic's executives for campaign talks and planning for party conventions and presidential transitions, all to encourage smarter decisions about AI in government.
Anthropic forms employee funded AnthroPAC
This move isn't just typical lobbying: it's part of a bigger trend where tech companies are getting more involved in politics.
Experts say Anthropic's approach goes deeper, aiming to influence how the government handles AI rules.
Plus, they've set up an employee-funded political action committee called AnthroPAC, showing just how seriously they're taking this election season.