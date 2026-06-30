Anthropic hires Stanford economist Chad Jones amid extinction risk debate
Anthropic, the AI safety company known for warning about AI's dangers, just hired Stanford economist Chad Jones, who has made waves for suggesting that humanity might accept a one-in-three chance of extinction if it meant huge economic growth.
In a paper, Jones argued that a dramatic boost in living standards during an "AI explosion" could make that risk seem worth it.
Jones backlash raises Anthropic safety questions
Jones's take has sparked plenty of criticism online, with many calling out the idea of risking humanity for money as pretty reckless.
Anthropic's move is raising eyebrows too, since the company has built its image around being cautious and ethical with AI, even as reports surface about its tech being used in military decisions.
The hire is fueling fresh debate over how much risk is too much when it comes to building powerful new technology.