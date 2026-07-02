Anthropic in early talks with Samsung on 2-nanometer AI chips
Technology
Anthropic is chatting with Samsung about building custom AI chips together.
They're checking out Samsung's cutting-edge 2-nanometer tech as a possible alternative to industry giant TSMC.
No designs or production have started yet (it's all early talks), but Anthropic just hired a former OpenAI chip expert to boost their hardware game.
AI firms racing to build chips
AI companies like Anthropic are racing to make their own chips, so they're not stuck waiting for hardware from others.
OpenAI is working with Broadcom, and big names like Google, Amazon, Meta, and Microsoft are all designing custom chips too.
Still, NVIDIA dominates the market with a massive 74% share, so everyone else is playing catch-up.