Anthropic and Akamai ink a computing deal worth $1.8B

Market response

Akamai's stock surged by 28% on Friday

Akamai's stock continued its upward trend in regular trading on Friday, rising by about 28% to $149.05. The cloud and cybersecurity firm has projected its second-quarter revenue to be between $1.08 billion and $1.10 billion, slightly below analyst estimates of $1.10 billion, according to data compiled by LSEG. Despite the slight miss in revenue projection, Akamai remains optimistic about securing access to all necessary components for AI development amid rising component prices.