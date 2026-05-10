Anthropic and Akamai ink a computing deal worth $1.8B
What's the story
Artificial intelligence (AI) start-up Anthropic has signed a major computing deal worth $1.8 billion with Akamai Technologies. The move comes as part of an effort to meet the rising demand for Anthropic's AI software, Bloomberg reported. The news sent Akamai's shares soaring by 25% on Thursday after it announced a long-term cloud deal with an unnamed frontier model provider in its earnings statement.
Market response
Akamai's stock surged by 28% on Friday
Akamai's stock continued its upward trend in regular trading on Friday, rising by about 28% to $149.05. The cloud and cybersecurity firm has projected its second-quarter revenue to be between $1.08 billion and $1.10 billion, slightly below analyst estimates of $1.10 billion, according to data compiled by LSEG. Despite the slight miss in revenue projection, Akamai remains optimistic about securing access to all necessary components for AI development amid rising component prices.
Strategic partnerships
Anthropic strikes deal with SpaceX for computing resources
On Wednesday, Anthropic announced a deal to utilize the computing resources of Elon Musk's SpaceX. This marks a major shift in relations with a one-time critic and is expected to benefit both companies in the cutthroat AI race. The partnership further strengthens Anthropic's position as it continues to expand its capabilities and meet the growing demand for its innovative AI software solutions.