Anthropic introduces 'dreaming' for Claude managed agents to improve decisions
Technology
Anthropic just rolled out "dreaming" for its Claude Managed Agents.
This tool lets AI agents look back at past chats, spot patterns, and make better decisions next time.
You can update it automatically or manually to help the AI keep improving at its tasks.
Anthropic improves agent focus and collaboration
Alongside "dreaming," Anthropic has also improved features that help agents stay focused and work together more smoothly.
Right now, "dreaming" is in research preview, so if you want to try it out, you'll need to request access.
It's all part of Anthropic's push to make its AI more accurate and useful for big projects.