Anthropic invests $100 million in Claude Frontier Academy to train 10,000
Technology
Anthropic just dropped a big announcement: it is investing $100 million into the new Claude Frontier Academy, aiming to train 10,000 Frontier Deployed Engineers by the end of 2027.
The idea is to help close the gap in skilled people who can actually bring AI into real business settings.
Anthropic academy teaches workplace AI skills
The academy will teach engineers how to build and use AI systems that make an impact at work.
Early participants include folks from Accenture, McKinsey, and Morgan Stanley.
Anthropic hopes this move will help more companies get the talent they need to put AI to good use.