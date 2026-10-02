Anthropic invites scholars from 15+ traditions to guide Claude ethics
Anthropic, the team behind the Claude chatbot, is doing something pretty unique: they're working with scholars, clergy, and ethicists from more than 15 religious and cross-cultural traditions to help guide how their AI should act.
The idea? To make sure their technology isn't just smart, but also thoughtful and ethical.
Christopher Olah flags humanlike model behavior
By inviting scholars like Swami Sarvapriyananda and others to their San Francisco headquarters, Anthropic hopes to blend ancient wisdom with cutting-edge technology.
One of Anthropic's founders, Christopher Olah, discussed with participants the possibility that models can display behavior resembling human emotions and personality, so it's important to give it a strong moral compass from the start.
This first-of-its-kind project is all about making AI safer and more responsible for everyone.