Anthropic keeps Claude for teachers free under teachers' union agreement
Good news for K-12 teachers in the US Anthropic is keeping its Claude for Teachers service free to use until July 30, 2028.
Verified US K-12 educators get premium Claude features, classroom-focused tools, and curriculum resources for lesson planning and assessments: no subscription needed.
This move comes from a union agreement focused on AI safety, student data privacy, and educators' control over instructional decisions.
Anthropic deal protects classroom privacy
Thanks to a deal with major teachers' unions, Anthropic promises not to use student or teacher data for training or sales: privacy stays protected.
Teachers can sign up online, and schools can manage access easily.
Elizabeth Kelly, Head of Beneficial Deployments at Anthropic, appreciated how Anthropic actually listened to educators' needs, highlighting Detroit teachers who created handy classroom tools during training sessions.